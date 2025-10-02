Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $802,000 Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after acquiring an additional 803,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after acquiring an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

