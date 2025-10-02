PFG Investments LLC Sells 895 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of COP opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

