iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IWD stock opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.