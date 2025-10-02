Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9%

KMB stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

