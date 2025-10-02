Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

