J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 496 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $246.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.43. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

