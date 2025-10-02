Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $242.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

