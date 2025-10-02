Cohen Klingenstein LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned 0.99% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $188,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VBK opened at $298.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

