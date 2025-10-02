USA Financial Formulas Invests $3.04 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. American Electric Power makes up 0.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 111,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2%

AEP stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

