Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

