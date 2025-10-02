Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

