United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $515,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 168,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,184.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

