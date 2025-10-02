Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $356,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,208.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,334.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.