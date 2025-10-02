Riverview Trust Co Has $140,000 Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,234 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

