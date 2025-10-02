Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares worth $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0%

PSX opened at $134.68 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

