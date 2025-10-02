DMKC Advisory Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $224,000. EWA LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,554,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,356,000 after purchasing an additional 423,141 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

