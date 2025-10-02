Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.29.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

