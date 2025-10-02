Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $134.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $134,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

