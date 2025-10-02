BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in CME Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.71.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $265.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.94 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

