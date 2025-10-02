Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

