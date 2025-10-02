Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,847,000 after acquiring an additional 492,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after acquiring an additional 336,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $702.00 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $695.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.