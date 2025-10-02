Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 654.4% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,948 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,915.20. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,462 shares of company stock worth $420,370,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.4%

DELL stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

