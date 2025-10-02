First Pacific Financial Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $603.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.08.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

