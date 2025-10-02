Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 675,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

