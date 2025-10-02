CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $499.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $274.86 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.08 and a 200-day moving average of $437.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

