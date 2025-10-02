Ewa LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ewa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day moving average of $296.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

