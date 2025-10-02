Brookmont Capital Management Sells 692 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.14 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

