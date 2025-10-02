Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $464.26 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $467.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

