NRI Wealth Management LC Acquires 621 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

NRI Wealth Management LC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $182.15 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,524,945 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

