Lbp Am Sa Invests $7.28 Million in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 297,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 57.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 58.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

