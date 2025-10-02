New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $290.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.