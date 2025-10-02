Trust Co. of Vermont Has $740,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $164.01 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $266.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.