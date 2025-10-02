PFG Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
