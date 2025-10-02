Vicus Capital Has $6.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

