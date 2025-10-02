Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,301 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amphenol Stock Performance
Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $126.06.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
