Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,163 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 418,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $604,344,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

