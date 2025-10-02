McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 3.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 581,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

