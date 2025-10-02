J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

