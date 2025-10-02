Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,353 JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,998,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 202,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.