FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

