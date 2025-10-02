jvl associates llc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

