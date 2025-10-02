Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IWM opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.