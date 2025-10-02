Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.64 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

