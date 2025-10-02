Riverview Trust Co Sells 411 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 99,938.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

