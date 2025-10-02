Riverview Trust Co Has $88,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $606.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $624.54 and a 200 day moving average of $495.09.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.