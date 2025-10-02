Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $328,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after buying an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,675,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,322,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

