Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $328,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after buying an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,675,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,322,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.