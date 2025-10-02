JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Acquired by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

