Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $5.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 101,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

