DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,269 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $247,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 762.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $731,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 112,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,195,500. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $247,476,418.20. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,841 shares of company stock valued at $220,178,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $267.64 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

