NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4,687.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 931,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,096,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,837 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.50 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,714. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.